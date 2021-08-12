Pupils on free school meals fall further behind more privileged peers at GCSE

Poorer pupils in England eligible for free school meals (FSM) have dropped further behind their more privileged peers at GCSE, according to analysis of this year’s results.

Ofqual said that there has been a slight widening of the “long-standing results gap” between students in receipt of FSM and those who are not, by around one tenth of a grade compared with 2019.

The exams regulator suggested the widening gap could be a reflection of the “uneven impact” of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, private schools have seen the biggest absolute increase in the highest grades compared with other types of schools and colleges – up 4 percentage points on last year.

Hundreds of thousands of youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Analysis by Ofqual for results in England found that there were no notable changes in the gap between the grades received by white pupils and those received by most ethnic groups.

However, the exams regulator said that Gypsy and Roma pupils have seen a decrease in outcomes compared with 2019 – the most recent year exams went ahead – when controlling for prior attainment.

There has been a slight widening of the gap between this group and white students by nearly one fifth of a grade, according to the analysis on equalities.

We can’t allow the pandemic to worsen existing inequalities

It said: “It seems likely that many of these changes reflect the uneven impact of the pandemic and that the changes to the assessment arrangements may have lessened the unevenness in outcomes we may otherwise have seen.”

A separate analysis by Ofqual found that 61.2% of GCSE entries from private schools in England were awarded a grade 7 or above this year, compared with 57.2% in 2020 and 46.6% in 2019.

Grammar schools saw 68.4% of entries achieve a top grade this year, while in comparison, 28.1% of pupils at academies were awarded a grade 7 or higher.

It comes after educational charity The Sutton Trust raised concerns on A-level results day that the pandemic had widened the gap between independent and state schools.

Alissa Dhaliwal, head of skills at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: “Ensuring young people from all backgrounds can fulfil their potential in education is crucial to securing a more inclusive economy.

“We can’t allow the pandemic to worsen existing inequalities. Employers want diverse workforces which reflect the talent they know exists in all corners of society.”