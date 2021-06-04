Putin says ‘don’t spoil Russian-British relations’ after MI6 chief’s criticism
Vladimir Putin has urged against interference in Russian-British relations after the head of MI6 described the nation as a “declining power” and criticised the Kremlin’s “reckless” behaviour.
The Russian President stressed on Friday evening that Richard Moore is “new” to the role as he suggested the spy chief would “revisit his assessments” of Moscow.
Mr Moore, who became MI6’s “C” in October, described Russia as a “objectively declining power economically and demographically” as he raised concerns over the Kremlin’s actions.
Asked about the remarks in a press conference, Mr Putin said: “You said that the new head of MI6 has given these assessments, so he is new and I think he is going to get some experience and he will probably revisit his assessments (on) if Russia is a declining power.
“So why bother, why be concerned, just live your life and don’t try to spoil the Russian-British relations further.”
Speaking through a video link from St Petersburg, he said the UK and Russia had seen a growth in trade last year, adding: “So if you don’t try to interfere into this process then everything is going to be good.”