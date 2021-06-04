Putin says ‘don’t spoil Russian-British relations’ after MI6 chief’s criticism

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
21:47pm, Fri 04 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Vladimir Putin has urged against interference in Russian-British relations after the head of MI6 described the nation as a “declining power” and criticised the Kremlin’s “reckless” behaviour.

The Russian President stressed on Friday evening that Richard Moore is “new” to the role as he suggested the spy chief would “revisit his assessments” of Moscow.

Mr Moore, who became MI6’s “C” in October, described Russia as a “objectively declining power economically and demographically” as he raised concerns over the Kremlin’s actions.

Head of MI6 (PA Media)

Asked about the remarks in a press conference, Mr Putin said: “You said that the new head of MI6 has given these assessments, so he is new and I think he is going to get some experience and he will probably revisit his assessments (on) if Russia is a declining power.

“So why bother, why be concerned, just live your life and don’t try to spoil the Russian-British relations further.”

Speaking through a video link from St Petersburg, he said the UK and Russia had seen a growth in trade last year, adding: “So if you don’t try to interfere into this process then everything is going to be good.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Putin

PA