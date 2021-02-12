Quarantine hotel booking website reopens just three days before policy launches

Hotel quarantine
Hotel quarantine (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
18:21pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The quarantine hotel booking website has reopened just three days before tougher border rules are introduced.

Difficulties with the website were reported since it first went live on Thursday afternoon, but it appeared to have been fixed by Friday night.

UK nationals or residents returning to England from 33 red list countries will be required to quarantine for 10 days in a Government-approved hotel from Monday.

Coronavirus graphic (PA Graphics)

Scotland is extending the requirement for international arrivals from any country.

The cost for a quarantine hotel stay is £1,750 for a single adult.

People face being fined up to £4,000 if they arrive in England without making a booking.

Home Secretary Priti Patel had earlier urged people to “persevere” with the website.

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Coronavirus

Website

PA