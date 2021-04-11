Queen in private prayers for Philip in Windsor Castle

The royal couple
The royal couple (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
16:39pm, Sun 11 Apr 2021
The Queen said private prayers for her beloved Duke of Edinburgh as she attended a Sunday mass in Windsor Castle.

The monarch, who is head of the Church of England, has a deep Christian faith and will be drawing on this in her time of grief.

Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)

The Queen is understood not to have attended the worship in the private chapel, where the duke’s coffin remains at rest, draped in his personal standard and adorned with a wreath of flowers.

The mass was also not in St George’s Chapel, which is currently closed and is where Philip’s funeral will take place on Saturday.

Philip and the monarch’s second son the Duke of York has told of the depth of his mother’s grief, saying she described the death of her husband of 73 years as “having left a huge void in her life”.

