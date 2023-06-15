Queen names horse to lead cavalry at King’s Birthday Parade

The Queen has named a horse which is set to lead the mounted cavalry at the King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday.

At a small ceremony in the gardens of Clarence House, Camilla presented a head collar with the name Juno to the horse, before feeding her a carrot.

A portrait of the 10-year-old shire mare by artist Mandy Shepherd was also unveiled at the occasion, commissioned by the royal household to mark Juno’s role.

Previously known as Willa Rose, Juno will formally pass out of her two-year training with the Life Guards regiment when she leads the mounted parade for the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

She will be part of the royal procession which will feature 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, as well as members of the Royal Family who will ride on horseback and in carriages from Buckingham Palace and down the Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade.

Her part in the proceedings will officially grant her the title of a Drum Horse, the most senior animal in the army.

These horses hold the rank of Major and are traditionally given names from classical mythology.

Lieutenant Colonel Tom Armitage, Commanding Officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, introduced Camilla to Juno, who was dressed in full state uniform with two silver kettledrums.

Trooper Lewis Kane, of the Household Cavalry regiment, told the PA news agency: “Juno is a fantastic-looking animal.

“She had the whole package, size, build, quality, so it was just a case of committing to the training.

“She has a fantastic temperament, which is one of the key qualities and one you don’t usually get with mares.”

Camilla first met Juno on a visit to Dyfed Shire Horses in Pembrokeshire, Wales, in 2018, when she chose owner and horse breeder Huw Murphy as one of her “rural heroes” while guest editing the July 2022 edition of Country Life.

Juno is the third horse from Dyfed Shire to join the Household Cavalry, following Mercury in 2010 and her father Apollo in 2019.

Mr Murphy, who raised Juno from her birth in 2013, said he was pleased with her role in the parade.

He said: “We’re very proud indeed.

“Because we allow visitors to come to our farm, she has been familiar with human interaction from an early age.

“She’s done very well.”

Ms Shepherd said: “To be involved in this, it just melts me emotionally, so I hope it comes through in the painting.

“It’s been amazing, it’s such an honour. She’s such a lovely horse.”

To be considered ready for the parade, Juno has proved she is able to be ridden with reins operated by the stirrups, while carrying an adult in full ceremonial uniform, as well as the two silver kettledrums.

She must also cope with crowd noise and demonstrate confidence in leading the three other Drum Horses – Perseus, Atlas and Apollo.