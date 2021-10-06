Queen thanks engineering and technology industry for ‘invaluable’ inventions

The Queen has praised those working in engineering and technology for their countless “invaluable” inventions and for making a difference to society every day.

The monarch, who is patron of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), sent a message to mark the organisation’s 150th anniversary.

Her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was a passionate champion of engineering and the Queen’s recognition of work in the field comes just six months after Philip’s death.

She hailed the “rapid evolution of electrical technologies that underpin 21st century life”.

In her message, which was signed Elizabeth R, the Queen said engineers continue to improve the lives of millions with their solutions to global problems.

“Engineering and technology innovations have had an impact on many aspects of our lives, from the rapid evolution of electrical technologies that underpin 21st century life, to the countless other inventions which have become invaluable to us all,” she said.

“Engineers have created solutions to global challenges and continue to improve the lives of millions of people all over the world.

“This anniversary provides an opportunity to thank and recognise the dedication and hard work of all those working in engineering and technology who, every day, make a difference to society, and whose professionalism is championed by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

“I send my good wishes to you all and hope the next 150 years will continue to bring you success in delivering your vision to Engineer A Better World.”

The IET was established in 1871 and represented those working in newly established telegraph companies.

It now supports 158,000 professionals in 153 countries.

The IET said the Queen is a “keen supporter” of the industry and has described the role of engineer as a “noble profession”.