Queen’s coronation anniversary marked with gun salutes across capital

Gun salutes have been fired across the capital to mark the 68th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

British Army regular and reserve soldiers commemorated the occasion by firing volleys from the banks of the Thames at the Tower of London and the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich.

It is exactly 68 years since the head of state made her way, as a young 27-year-old monarch, to Westminster Abbey to be crowned on June 2 1953.

Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II anniversary (PA Wire)

The coronation took place 16 months after the Queen acceded to the throne, allowing a period of mourning for her father King George VI who died on February 6 1952, and time to get the detailed preparations in place.

It was a day of pomp and pageantry as thousands took to the streets despite the rainy weather to see the Queen’s procession.

Speaking about her experiences of coronations, the Queen said in a documentary: “I’ve seen one coronation, and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable.”

During the ceremony the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery rode out from their stables in George VI Lines to fire 21 volleys at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, south London, at midday.

An hour later the Honourable Artillery Company, the City of London’s Reserve Army Regiment, in ceremonial attire, fired 62 volleys from the Tower of London.

The reservists fired an extra 20 rounds as the salute was performed at a royal residence and another 21 volleys for the citizens of the City of London to show their loyalty to the monarch.

Next year the nation will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and details have been released by Buckingham Palace about the commemorations taking place over a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend in June 2022.

The national events will range from a live concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars to a service of thanksgiving and a day at the races for the Queen and her family.