Queen’s official birthday celebration of Trooping the Colour cancelled for second year
The Queen’s official birthday celebration known as Trooping the Colour has been cancelled for a second year running.
The annual event, which sees thousands of well-wishers fill central London to watch the Queen and members of the royal family travel to and from the spectacle, will not go ahead its traditional form, Buckingham Palace has said.
Last summer, an event dubbed “mini Trooping” was staged at Windsor Castle and the palace has said options for an “alternative parade” were being considered at the Queen’s Berkshire home.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London.
“Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.
“The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year.”