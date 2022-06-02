Queen’s outfits on display at Tussauds to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

A selection of outfits made by royal dressmakers for waxwork figures of the Queen will be on display at Madame Tussaud’s from Friday.

As part of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee, Tussauds will showcase seven of the outfits worn by figures of the Queen throughout her reign.

Tussauds has created 24 figures of the Queen in total during her 70 years on the throne.

Madame Tussauds’ Royal Dress Collection (Madame Tussauds/PA)

The Royal Dress Collection will include a figure wearing an exact replica of the Queen’s 1953 Coronation dress, created by the great-granddaughter of Marie Tussaud, Joan Tussaud.

Her Majesty’s Order of the Garter mantle – ceremonial robes first seen on The Queen’s figure in 1956, will also be shown, as well as a day dress created by royal dressmaker Ian Thomas to mark Madame Tussaud’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977.

For the Silver Jubilee, the attraction created a display portraying The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1952, the year she took the throne, to mark the occasion.

Margaret Youings – used by the Royal Household to create knitwear – was commissioned to create the “woollies” (cardigans) for the figures of three-year-old Prince Charles and 18-month-old Princess Anne.

Luisa Compobassi puts the final touches to the original coronation dress that adorned Madame Tussauds London’s figure of the Queen in 1953 (Madame Tussauds/Jonathan Short/PA) (PA Media)

The collection also includes an embroidered French white satin gown from 1956, based on designs worn by Her Majesty at the Order of the Garter ceremonies, when the Queen was 30 years old.

A 1979 beaded evening gown created by Ian Thomas, and a blue and gold topaz design of his from 1985, will also be shown.

Visitors will be able to see a replica of the Queen’s imperial state crown, displayed alongside her figures from 1956 to the early 1970s.

And they can admire a replica of her yellow hat and coat from 2018, one of her most famously colourful outfits.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said the attraction’s relationship with the Royal Family dates back to Marie Tussaud herself, who produced a figure of King George III when he modelled for her in 1809.

“This is a tradition we are incredibly proud of and it continues to this day with The Queen generously agreeing to seven sittings with our artists during her reign,” he added.

We felt taking this step back in history and giving our guests the opportunity to see these breathtaking pieces altogether was a fitting way to celebrate such a historic milestone

He said that Madame Tussauds had made more figures of the Queen than any other public figure in its history, and praised the “vast array of stunning outfits from over the years – some of which were even designed and created by The Queen’s dressmakers themselves”.

“A Platinum Jubilee is something most, if not all of us are unlikely to experience again and we felt taking this step back in history and giving our guests the opportunity to see these breathtaking pieces altogether was a fitting way to celebrate such a historic milestone.”

The first figure of the Queen was made when she was just two years old where she was shown sitting on a cushion. The figure was part of Tussauds’ reopening in 1928 after a fire in 1925.

In 1930, a figure of the then four-year-old princess engaged in one of her favourite pastimes – riding a Shetland pony – was displayed.

Major milestones in the Queen’s life have been commemorated by Tussauds, with a 1947 sculpture added to the exhibition in November to coincide with the then Princess Elizabeth’s wedding.

A new figure of the Duke of Edinburgh was produced to stand alongside her.

As well as the figures for her Silver Jubilee, which showed the Queen with her young family, figures were also created for Her Majesty’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee in 2002 and 2012 respectively.

The 24th figure of the Queen was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in 2018 and featured the monarch in a more relaxed style, seated in her yellow hat and coat with guests able to “take tea” with the Queen.