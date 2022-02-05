05 February 2022

Queen’s platinum brooches with a tribute to Philip for her special Jubilee

By The Newsroom
05 February 2022

The Queen wore glittering Platinum brooches to mark her Jubilee of the same name – with a nod to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh.

The Nizam of Hyderabad Rose brooches, adorned with diamonds and set in the silvery white metal, were given to her as a wedding present when she married Philip.

As the monarch made an appearance on the eve of her historic Accession Day, she wore two of the floral brooches as a pair.

The Queen wearing her brooches (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

The Jubilee is the Queen’s first without her consort Philip – her “strength and stay”- who died just 10 months ago at the age of 99.

The pieces were originally a tiara and were a gift from one of the world’s wealthiest men, The Nizam of Hyderabad, who gave Princess Elizabeth the tiara and a diamond necklace to mark her wedding to Philip in 1947.

Although dismantled to make another headpiece, the original floral design tiara, set in diamonds and platinum and made by Cartier, featured three detachable brooches, each depicting a rose.

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day (PA) (PA Archive)

The Queen wears the roses often – either as a pair or individually.

She wore two of the smaller rose brooches at Government House in Melbourne during her tour of Australia in 1954.

The diamond necklace also remains in its original condition and has been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge

