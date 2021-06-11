Queen’s quip puts G7 leaders at ease at evening reception

The Queen has asked the question possibly on the mind of every G7 world leader – “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”

Known for her wit, used to put nervous guests at ease, the Queen’s quip came as presidents and prime ministers smiled for the camera during a family photo after an evening reception.

Following a day of political talks, the “soft diplomacy” of the monarchy was evident when three generations of the royal family gathered to welcome the leaders to Cornwall.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception at the Eden Project with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie and G7 leaders during the G7 summit in Cornwall (PA Wire)

The Queen hosted an open-air reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall and was joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate are taking part in their first G7 events – another milestone in their progression as senior royals.

The leaders, from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, many with spouses, were pictured chatting to the royals.

The monarchy does not wield power but has influence and uses what is known as “soft diplomacy” to help the UK renew and strengthen friendships with its allies and partners around the world.

The Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge attend an event at the Eden Project in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative during the G7 summit in Cornwall (PA Wire)

After the 40-minute reception, they moved to an area to take a socially distanced group photo, and after taking their seats and posing for a few moments, the Queen said: “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”eThe leaders around the Queen laughed and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said emphatically “yes”.

Mr Johnson, who is hosting the summit in Cornwall, added: “We have been enjoying ourselves – in spite of appearances.”

Mrs Merkel walked over to the Queen and thanked her for posing for the picture, saying: “Thank you for doing that for us.”