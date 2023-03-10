Raab considers intervening over release of Joanna Simpson’s killer

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is considering intervening in the release of a man who bludgeoned his wife to death with a claw hammer.

The Deputy Prime Minister met Joanna Simpson’s family after they raised concerns about the prospect of British Airways captain Robert Brown’s release.

Brown killed the 46-year-old in their family home in October 2010 as their two young children cowered in a playroom before dumping her body in a makeshift coffin in Windsor Great Park.

He was acquitted of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court the following year having admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The lesser charge means he will be released halfway through his sentence rather than face a Parole Board that would consider whether he is safe to be released.

However, Mr Raab will now consider whether to refer the case of Brown, formerly of Winkfield, Berkshire, to the board.

He announced the review after meeting Ms Simpson’s mother Diana Parkes to “extend my deepest sympathies for her irrevocable loss”.

“It’s my duty to do everything I can to keep dangerous offenders behind bars and pledged to review the details of this case very carefully,” he added.

Brown, who believed he was “stitched up” by a prenuptial agreement, is due to be released in November.

He was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.

Ms Parkes, 83, has argued it is “nonsensical” to release Brown halfway through his sentence, raising concerns about how stretched the Probation Service is.

She previously told the PA news agency: “Our family is very fearful. Not only our family, but my daughter’s friends and indeed the public at large. I fear for women that he might come into contact with.”