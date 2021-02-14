Raab rejects calls for ‘arbitrary’ lifting of lockdown by end of April
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected calls by Tory lockdown sceptics for an “arbitrary commitment” to lift all coronavirus restrictions by the end of April.
More than 60 MPs on the Covid Recovery Group have backed a letter to Boris Johnson demanding he commits to a strict timetable for ending controls in England.
They said schools “must” return by March 8 as planned with pubs and restaurants reopening from Easter.
Mr Raab said the Prime Minister would be setting out his “roadmap” out of lockdown on February 22 as promised, but that any decisions would depend on the data.
“We do need to be very careful how we proceed. We have made good progress. We don’t want to see that unravel because we go too far too quick,” he said.
“We are not making what feels to me like a slightly arbitrary commitment without reviewing the impact that measures have had on the transmission and the hospital admissions of the virus.
“I don’t think you can set though an arbitrary target and not be evidence-led, which is why the review point on February 22 is so important.”