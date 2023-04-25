Radiographers to be balloted for strike action
Radiographers are to be balloted for strikes after rejecting the government’s pay offer.
Members of the Society of Radiographers (SoR) in England voted by 80% against the offer.
The union, which represents professional radiographers and other staff working in medical imaging and radiotherapy, said 65% of its members voted in the ballot.
The Government must reopen negotiations and put a significantly better offer on the table to avoid strike action
Strike action would result in “massive disruption” throughout the system, said the union.
Health workers have been offered a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.
Leandre Archer, head of industrial relations at the SoR, said: “Our members have spoken, and it is quite clear that they will not accept another pay cut in real terms.
“The latest offer which is less than half of inflation does nothing to deal with the increasing pressure of the cost-of-living crisis they are currently experiencing and will further exacerbate the ongoing radiography recruitment and retention crisis.
“The Government must reopen negotiations and put a significantly better offer on the table to avoid strike action.”
