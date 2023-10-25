RAF plane departs UK with 21 tonnes of aid for Gaza

An RAF plane is on its way to Egypt with a cargo of 21 tonnes of humanitarian supplies for Gaza, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Supplies on board the C-17 aircraft include medical equipment and water filters.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last week he was increasing UK support by £10 million and then by a further £20 million on Monday to meet the needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has been subject to a siege and bombardment from Israel as Tel Aviv retaliates after Hamas’s assault on October 7.

The extra funding will see the UK’s existing commitment to those in the Occupied Palestinian Territories increase this year from £27 million to £57 million.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said there was a need for “specific pauses, as distinct from a ceasefire” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to allow people to leave Gaza and for aid to be transported into the territory.

The C-17 that left RAF Brize Norton on Wednesday morning contained 76,800 wound care packs, 1,350 water filters and 2,560 solar lights, with the aid set to be distributed through the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Each water filter and light is intended to support a family of five, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Department for Health and Social Care donated the wound care packs from its stockpiles, the UK Government said.

The packs include sterilised clinical equipment and protective clothing.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s airlift is a clear demonstration of the UK’s commitment to helping those most in need — rapidly deploying the RAF to get life-saving aid into the region.

“Together with our regional partners it is critical that we prioritise protecting all civilians from harm, that is why I’m in the Middle East this week to work with defence leaders on deterring a wider conflict that would have devastating consequences for families across the region.”

The announcement follows diplomatic efforts in the Middle East by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary last week to ensure aid trucks can make it through the Rafah crossing, linking Gaza and Egypt.

It is Gaza’s only border point not controlled by Israel.

Ahead of aid being allowed through, Tel Aviv had been keen to put in place strict conditions to prevent the aid reaching Hamas fighters.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed that more aid is needed to help Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

It comes after the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees warned that without immediate deliveries of fuel it will soon have to cut back sharply relief operations across the 25-mile strip.

Mr Cleverly said: “The urgent humanitarian need in Gaza is clear.

“This delivery of vital UK aid into Egypt will save lives but more is needed.

“Humanitarian aid must continue to be allowed into Gaza to reach the people who need it most.

“The UK is working with Israel, Egypt and other partners in the region to enable life-saving aid to reach civilians, including food, water, medical supplies and fuel as a priority.”

To support the Foreign Office’s team with distributing aid shipments, the UK’s military advisory team attached to the embassy in Egypt has been bolstered, the MoD said.