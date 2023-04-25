RAF uses ‘volatile’ ceasefire to begin evacuating Britons from Sudan
Sudan remains in a “dangerous, volatile and unpredictable” state as the RAF used a ceasefire to begin an operation to evacuate British citizens, the Foreign Secretary has said.
James Cleverly said UK nationals would have to make the risky journey to the airbase near Khartoum without a military escort and warned it is “impossible” to know how long the pause in the fierce fighting will last.
An RAF C-130 transport carrier was seen on flight trackers approaching an airbase north of the capital on Tuesday morning as the operation got under way.
The military flights will open to British passport holders, with priority being given to the most vulnerable, with around 2,000 citizens having registered in Sudan with the Foreign Office.
Around 1,400 military personnel are involved in the evacuation effort, the PA news agency understands.
Britain was seizing on the time bought by the announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire agreed by the two rival generals in Sudan to begin evacuations, despite facing calls to start sooner.
Mr Cleverly warned the pause is fragile after speaking directly or through intermediaries with faction leaders as he called for them to allow British nationals to be evacuated.
“It is important to remember that ceasefires have been announced and have fallen apart in the past so the situation remains dangerous, volatile and unpredictable,” he told broadcasters.
