Rain and cooler temperatures in Glasgow, Thursday June 29
This morning starts on a cooler note with cloudy skies. As the day progresses, heavy cloud cover will persist, with a few bursts of sunshine making it through the clouds. There is a possibility of scattered showers so carrying an umbrella might be a wise decision.
Tomorrow morning will start off feeling comparatively cooler than today, with clouds again dominating the sky. Tomorrow will also be wetter, with drizzle and light rain throughout the day. A significant amount of rainfall is expected alongside a slight drop in temperature, with a high of just 15°C.
In terms of general trends for the next few days, we will see continuing bouts of showers, interspersed with overcast conditions. The minimum temperature will average around 7°C, while the maximum will reach up to 17°C.
