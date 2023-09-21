Rain-soaked Glasgow awaits sunny respite, this Thursday, September 21st
This morning in Glasgow, expect cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers bringing in a cool front of 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the clouds persist and the showers become slightly heavier, with the mercury topping out at a crisp 12°C.
For tomorrow, the morning will remain similarly cloudy with instances of scattered showers, albeit slightly warmer than today with a temperature of 14°C. By afternoon, we will see a delightful change with a bright, sunny spell in the mix, still keeping to a cosy 14°C.
Moving on to the outlook for the next few days, a general trend of cloudiness with occasional sun and scattered showers continues, with the minimum and maximum temperature fluctuating between a range of 12°C to 17°C. Make sure to carry an umbrella just in case and keep enjoying those sporadic bursts of sunshine.
