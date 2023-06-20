Rain starts play: London's weather on Tuesday June 20
Today starts with patchy rain and a maximum of 25.3°C and a minimum of 16.2°C. In the morning, there is an 86% chance of rain, with cloudy spells throughout the day. The afternoon will be slightly warmer with sunny spells.
Tomorrow, the day will be sunny with a maximum of 27.4°C and a minimum of 14.4°C. In the morning, clear skies are expected, making it a pleasant start to the day. The afternoon will continue to be sunny and warm, with only a few clouds in the sky.
Over the next few days, a mixture of conditions can be expected. Patchy rain is possible with a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 16.1°C. Morning temperatures will fluctuate, ranging from clear skies to cloudy spells and occasional rain. Afternoons will vary as well, with some days experiencing thundery outbreaks while others will remain sunny and warm.
