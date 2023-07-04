04 July 2023

Rain takes centre stage at Wimbledon on Day 2

The morning starts off with a moderate chill, as temperatures hover around 13°C. Cloudy, with sunny spells peeking out, while scattered showers are expected. Into the afternoon, the coolness will persist, peaking at about 16°C. Rain will continue to interrupt proceedings.

Tomorrow morning, the expectation is for a slightly cooler start compared to today, with temperatures dipping to around 10°C. A similar sky as today's awaits us, presenting a cloudy cover with sunny spells and chances of scattered showers. The afternoon, however, promises a pleasing contrast. The cold will recede, making way for a warmer ambiance, and lofty temperatures around 22°C, coupled with potential scattered showers. The day will mostly echo today's climate, with morning chills giving way to warmer afternoons, but a higher peak temperature adding a warmer touch.

Looking at the general trend for the next few days, starting July 6, 2023, a consistent pattern of warm and sunny days will dominate. The morning temperatures will hover around 13°C, a degree or two higher than the previous mornings. A clear sky in the afternoon takes over the cloudiness, with temperatures hitting a high of 23°C. Expect a trend of warmer mornings and afternoons, with maximum temperatures consistently staying above the 20°C mark, providing a pleasant change from the previous days.

