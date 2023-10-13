Rainy day in Birmingham, Friday October 13
By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, the morning will start off with a warm temperature of 17°C and no sign of precipitation. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring a cooler temperature of 11°C and scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 8°C, still without any sign of rain. However, the afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 10°C, remaining dry throughout.
Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures ranging from a minimum of 7°C to a maximum of 7°C. The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with no significant rainfall expected.
