13 October 2023

Rainy day in Birmingham, Friday October 13

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In Birmingham, the morning will start off with a warm temperature of 17°C and no sign of precipitation. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring a cooler temperature of 11°C and scattered showers.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 8°C, still without any sign of rain. However, the afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 10°C, remaining dry throughout.

Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures ranging from a minimum of 7°C to a maximum of 7°C. The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with no significant rainfall expected.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Crane lifts Sycamore Gap landmark tree after felling ‘prolonged its life’

news

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone admits fraud after failing to declare £400 million

news

At least 100 people travel to Israel from UK to join fight against Hamas

news