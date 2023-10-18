Rainy day in Bristol, Wednesday 18th October
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, the morning will see a temperature of 12°C with no precipitation. The afternoon will bring scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise to 15°C with minimal precipitation. The afternoon will remain at 15°C with a bit more scattered showers expected.
In the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 9°C and 13°C.
