Rainy day in Bristol with highs of 19°C - Friday October 13
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, the morning will be relatively warm with a temperature of 17°C and no precipitation expected. By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 14°C and scattered showers will occur.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be cooler, averaging around 9°C with no rain expected. The afternoon will be slightly warmer with a temperature of 10°C, remaining dry throughout.
Over the next few days, the temperature will generally hover around 7°C. The skies will be mostly cloudy with sunny spells and no significant rainfall is expected.
