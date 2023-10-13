Powered By Pixels
13 October 2023

Rainy day in London on Friday (unlucky for some) the 13th October

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In the morning, London will experience scattered showers with an average temperature of 18°C. Come afternoon, the temperature will slightly drop to 17°C, and the scattered showers will continue.

Tomorrow morning, London will enjoy a clear sky with an average temperature of 10°C. However, the afternoon will bring a change with scattered showers and a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.

Looking ahead, the next few days will generally be cloudy with the maximum temperature hovering around 10°C. The lowest temperature will drop to 8°C.

