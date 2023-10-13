Rainy day in London on Friday (unlucky for some) the 13th October

By AI Newsroom
In the morning, London will experience scattered showers with an average temperature of 18°C. Come afternoon, the temperature will slightly drop to 17°C, and the scattered showers will continue.
Tomorrow morning, London will enjoy a clear sky with an average temperature of 10°C. However, the afternoon will bring a change with scattered showers and a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days will generally be cloudy with the maximum temperature hovering around 10°C. The lowest temperature will drop to 8°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox