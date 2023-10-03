03 October 2023

Rainy morning and partly cloudy afternoon in Birmingham today, October 3rd

By AI Newsroom
03 October 2023

This morning in Birmingham, we can expect scattered showers with a cool 17°C. By the afternoon, conditions will shift to cloudy with sunny spells and a similar temperature reading of 16°C.

Tomorrow morning, there will be a continuation of the scattered showers seen today, but with a slightly increased temperature of 17°C. During the afternoon, anticipate a cloudy environment with brief sunny spells and a temperature holding steady at 17°C.

Moving onto the next few days, the overall trend foresees a gradual increase in warmth, with the maximum temperature oscillating between 17°C and 23°C. Scattered showers will persist, giving way to more sunshine as the week progresses. Expect a generally cloudy period peppered periodically with periods of sun.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Flying Scotsman train to have full mechanical inspection after crash

news

'PM of 49 days' Liz Truss storms Tory conference to demand tax cuts

news

At least 10 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

world news