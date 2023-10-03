Rainy morning and partly cloudy afternoon in Birmingham today, October 3rd
This morning in Birmingham, we can expect scattered showers with a cool 17°C. By the afternoon, conditions will shift to cloudy with sunny spells and a similar temperature reading of 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, there will be a continuation of the scattered showers seen today, but with a slightly increased temperature of 17°C. During the afternoon, anticipate a cloudy environment with brief sunny spells and a temperature holding steady at 17°C.
Moving onto the next few days, the overall trend foresees a gradual increase in warmth, with the maximum temperature oscillating between 17°C and 23°C. Scattered showers will persist, giving way to more sunshine as the week progresses. Expect a generally cloudy period peppered periodically with periods of sun.
