24 September 2023

Rainy Sunday in Glasgow, brighter forecast for Monday

By AI Newsroom
24 September 2023

Glasgow is set for a morning of cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers. The morning temperature will hover around 18°C. By the afternoon, expect a slight dip in temperatures to a round 16°C and while the morning showers will grow into a light rain shower.

Tomorrow morning, will see similar conditions but slightly cooler with temperatures of 16°C and scattered showers likely. In the afternoon, the rain will clear leading to skies with sunny spells and consistent temperature of 16°C.

For the coming days, Glasgow will experience typical autumn weather with a general cooling trend. Expect scattered showers to be a common feature with maximum temperatures fluctuating between 13°C to 11°C.

