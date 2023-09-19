Rainy Tuesday in Birmingham: Today's weather outlook
In the morning, Birmingham will witness scattered showers with a cool breeze flowing at 22.1 mph, with a morning reading of 17°C. The afternoon will follow suit with similar conditions, with scattered showers still lingering and the mercury hitting 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, a dip in the temperature to 17°C will accompany light rain. However, a drop in the wind speed to 13.6 mph and an afternoon temperature that will remain steady at 17°C, indicate a slightly calmer day ahead.
In the subsequent few days, Birmingham will continue to experience varied climates. The mornings will generally kick off on a cooler note with the minimum temperatures hovering around 8°C, while the afternoons will show a slight increase, occasionally reaching a peak of 17°C. The sky will vary from clear to cloudy with sunny spells and frequent scattered showers. Overall, the days ahead are expected to be a blend of cool and damp conditions with intermittent sunny spells.
