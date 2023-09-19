Rainy Tuesday in Glasgow: a look at today's weather - September 19th
By UK Newsroom
Glasgow is set to experience scattered showers in the morning with a comfortable 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the showers will persist, and the mercury will remain steady at 13°C.
For tomorrow, the damp conditions persist into the morning albeit with a rise in the mercury to 16°C. The afternoon will see a drop in temperature to 13°C with a likelihood of more scattered showers.
Looking ahead, general trends indicate a continuation of the scattered showers and relatively cool conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging between 11°C and 14°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox