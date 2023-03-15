15 March 2023

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted over man’s death

By The Newsroom
15 March 2023

A jury in the US has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit single A Bay Bay, over the death of a man shot several times at a petrol station in 2020.

The panel in Louisiana found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, not guilty of second-degree murder over the killing of Danzeria Farris Jr, 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Dooley in October 2020 in connection with the June 19 2020 killing of Mr Farris, who was shot several times at a Texaco petrol station in Shreveport.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well

Dooley had been on trial in state district court for more than a week before the verdict.

Prosecutors called several witnesses, while the defence presented two, including Dooley.

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” Dooley told The Shade Room.

“They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man. This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state representative Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album 51/50 Ratchet, which includes his hit single A Bay Bay.

That track’s music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Gary Glitter will ‘probably die in prison’ following return to custody

news

Oscars 2023: The milestones and groundbreaking firsts

world news

Gary Lineker reinstated as Match of the Day presenter

football