Rapist jailed for 11 years after luring young victims to his home

A serial rapist who exploited his young victims through online chat sites and lured them to his home where he would make them wear dog collars has been jailed for 11 years.

Scott Hanlon, 35, also known as Scott Lannister, degraded and abused his young victims after they accepted offers to live at his flat.

Hanlon was found guilty of three sexual offence charges and two counts under domestic abuse legislation at the High Court in Stirling in February.

The offences are believed to have taken place between 2018 and 2020.

He repeatedly subjected victims to serious physical and sexual assaults, including rape, and compelled them to wear dog masks and collars.

He also took their money and kept them locked up.

Prosecutors demonstrated both victims suffered abusive, controlling behaviour, leaving them terrified of Hanlon, from Stirling.

One of his teenage victims suffered a debilitating medical condition and was unable to defend themselves from the attacks.

I would urge anyone who wishes to report an offence of this nature to come forward, regardless of the passage of time. We will investigate it thoroughly and you will be fully supported

Hanlon was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday and was also handed a lifetime non-harassment order, preventing him from approaching or contacting his victims, and was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Fraser Gibson, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said Hanlon’s victims had suffered terribly at the hands of someone they trusted.

He said: “Scott Hanlon manipulated vulnerable people – much younger than himself – for his own depraved ends.

“The victims endured appalling ordeals while being controlled and manipulated. It has taken great bravery on their part to speak out against him and report the crimes.

“We hope today’s sentence offers them some degree of comfort as they attempt to move on in their lives.

“We urge any victim of similar offending to come forward, report it and seek help. You will be taken seriously, and we will use all the tools available to us to pursue justice on your behalf.”

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley public protection unit, said: “I welcome the sentencing of Scott Lannister, who will now face the consequences for these degrading, violent attacks.

“Sexual crimes, of any nature, will not be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone who wishes to report an offence of this nature to come forward, regardless of the passage of time. We will investigate it thoroughly and you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”