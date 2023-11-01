01 November 2023

Rapper Lady Leshurr found not guilty on assault charges

By The Newsroom
01 November 2023

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been found not guilty of attacking her ex-girlfriend’s partner.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro, was accused of assaulting Chante Boyea – who at the time was dating her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein – just after 5am on October 22 2022, allegedly biting her hand so badly that she suffered “nerve damage”.

But a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London on Wednesday found her not guilty on two counts of occasioning actual bodily harm, a court official said.

Earlier in the trial, the former Dancing On Ice contestant said that Ms Boyea, a security officer, attacked her first and used her Belgian Malinois dog Toby as a “weapon” during the incident in Walthamstow, north-east London – a claim she strongly denied.

O’Garro’s co-defendant, Sherelle Smith, was also found not guilty on one count of the same charge.

