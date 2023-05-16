16 May 2023

Rapper Slowthai appears in court charged with rape

By The Newsroom
16 May 2023

British rapper Slowthai has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Frampton will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15, a court official told the PA news agency after the hearing.

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019.

He has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess of Wales ‘never expected to become royal but fell in love with William’

news

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

world news

Rebekah Vardy speaks out on childhood Jehovah’s Witness sexual abuse hell

news