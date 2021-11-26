Rare red warning for wind issued as Storm Arwen sweeps into UK

Forecasters have put parts of Scotland and the north of England on maximum alert as Storm Arwen sweeps into the country.

The Met Office has issued the red warning for wind from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday as the first winter storm is set to batter the country, with gusts forecast to be as high as 100mph.

The warning, which stretches along the east coast from Newcastle upon Tyne to beyond Aberdeen, says flying debris could result in a “danger to life”.

The warning, which is the maximum the Met Office issues, means the impact is likely to be high and it is very likely.

The red alert warns of the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

The alert also warns people in the zone of the potential of “roads, bridges, and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights” and of “large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and homes”.

Yellow wind warnings are also in place across most western parts of the UK on Friday, extending to the rest of the country on Saturday.

Gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65mph in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, south-west England and north-east England with the highest to be seen in coastal areas.

Storm Arwen is moving in from the North Sea and will begin to travel south before easing on Sunday.

The Met Office names storms on the back of their potential impact, with Storm Arwen declared as the result of the amber wind warning.