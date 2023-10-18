Rare red weather warning issued as Storm Babet hits UK

A rare red weather warning stating there is a “risk to life” has been issued for parts of Scotland as Storm Babet is expected to batter the UK on Thursday.

The UK is bracing for heavy wind and rain from the storm, which is currently hitting Ireland after sweeping in from the Atlantic.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of eastern Scotland on Thursday, while yellow warnings for rain cover much of England and the rest of Scotland.

The red warning states there is “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus, with extensive flooding and road closures also expected.

There could also be power cuts and some areas could be cut off for days.

Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, was named by the Met Office on Monday morning.

The second named storm of the season will last until Saturday, the forecaster said, and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

On Wednesday, it was causing flooding on roads in Ireland.

Rain warnings for every county in the Republic of Ireland were in place overnight, having come into effect at various stages on Tuesday.

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week from Thursdat until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

It has already brought heavy rain and flooding in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding.

“It is important to stay up-to-date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too.

“Gusts around 70mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday.

“Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”