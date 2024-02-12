Reality star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend cleared of assaulting her

Reality star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend has been cleared of assaulting her after she withdrew her support for the prosecution.

Charles Drury, 26, was charged with inflicting actual bodily harm on the 37-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star on August 4 2022.

He was also said to have left her fearing violence would be used against her through controlling and coercive behaviour in their relationship on at least two occasions between August 1 and August 5 that year.

It emerged she had withdrawn her support for the prosecution during a pre-trial review hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London on Monday.

That brings these proceedings to an end. Not guilty verdicts will be recorded. You are free to go

Prosecutor Robin Griffiths said: “The Crown is going to offer no evidence. I invite your honour to direct not guilty verdicts be entered.”

The defendant, from Stanton Hill in Nottinghamshire, had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges at a hearing in July and was due to stand trial next month.

The court heard the Crown Prosecution Service gave notice of its intention to drop the case in a letter on February 6, which indicated Ms Goodger had withdrawn her support for the prosecution.

Prosecutors “reviewed whether it would be appropriate” to summon the star as a witness but decided it would not.

His barrister Shauna Ritchie made few representations during the five minute hearing.

The judge, Recorder James Lofthouse, told Drury: “That brings these proceedings to an end.

“Not guilty verdicts will be recorded. You are free to go.”

Dressed in a black jumper and dark grey jeans, the defendant showed little visible emotion as he was formally cleared.

He did not comment afterwards.

Ms Goodger joined ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex as one of its original cast members in 2010.