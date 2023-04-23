Record number of runners expected to finish London Marathon

A record number of people are expected to finish the London Marathon on Sunday, organisers have said.

Some 49,675 runners registered for this year’s race, up from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019.

Around 48,000 people are expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace later on Sunday, as each year a portion drop out due to illness, injury and life events.

TCS London Marathon organisers said they expanded numbers in an attempt to reach a cap of 50,000.

This year the marathon returned to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite forecasters predicting rain from 7am, the weather was dry for the start of the elite and mass participation races.

Runners set off beneath overcast skies amid temperatures of around 8C (46.4F).

The Met Office has warned there is likely to be rain later in the day.

Among those taking part are Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, who is running for the Grenfell Foundation, The Crown star Josh O’Connor and former England rugby league captain Chris Robshaw.

Sir Mo Farah, 40, who has a personal best time of 2:05:11, will be among the elite marathon runners for the final time and he admitted there could be tears after the race.

The world’s fastest marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge, 38, from Kenya – whose record stands at 2:01:09 – will not be competing this year but is the official starter for the elite men’s race and the mass participation event at 10am.

Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, 10km record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir will be among those competing in the women’s race.

Kenya’s Kosgei holds the women’s record of 2:14:04.

Runners will begin the 26.2-mile route from Greenwich Park, looping past London landmarks including Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square before crossing the finish line on The Mall.

Meanwhile, up to 50,000 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists will be on the streets nearby, for the third day of a protest dubbed “The Big One”.

Members of the climate group have said they are co-ordinating with the race’s organisers and they do not plan to disrupt it, though spectators have been warned to avoid Parliament Square.