Refugee charities call for move away from ‘demonising language’

Nearly 250 refugee charities have signed a statement condemning anti-migrant violence and calling for a “turning point” away from the “demonising language of the past”.

The charities called for urgent action to ensure local authorities have the resources to protect “those under threat of attack in asylum accommodation, refugee service centres and places of worship”.

In the statement, co-ordinated by campaign coalition Together With Refugees, the charities said “racism, Islamophobia and hatred against migrants have no place in our country”.

On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “ramp up criminal justice” after violence over the weekend saw rioters storm hotels housing asylum seekers.

Concern for the safety of immigration law specialists has also been sparked after a list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies was shared in chat groups as targets in the coming days.

Among the 242 signatories to the statement were the charities Human Rights Watch, Asylum Matters, City of Sanctuary, Choose Love and Freedom from Torture.

In the statement, published on Tuesday, the charities said: “As organisations based across the UK working with refugees and migrants, we are deeply shocked and devastated by these horrific acts of violence.

“We know that these views and acts of violence do not represent the vast majority of people in this country.”

The statement concluded: “This moment must mark a turning point, away from the divisive politics, racist rhetoric and demonising language of the past.

“Now is an opportunity to bring communities and the country together for a different way forward – one that is compassionate and united.”

Sabir Zazai, spokesman for Together With Refugees and chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, said it had been “deeply shocking and disturbing to see the horrors of the last few days unfold”.

Mr Zazai, who came to the UK from Afghanistan in the 1990s, added: “As a former refugee this is not my experience of people across the UK. For the most part I’ve been welcomed and made to feel safe and at home here.

“But right now, many of us are feeling frightened and shaken, including people who were born and raised here.

“Attacks on hotels where people seeking safety are left terrorised and re-traumatised is something I never thought we would see in the UK.

“Similarly, the attacks on places of worship. As a Muslim, I am proud to be part of a group of people working to rebuild and secure the future of a Christian cathedral.”

Leila Zadeh, spokeswoman for Together With Refugees and chief executive of Rainbow Migration, said the “despicable acts of a few do not represent the vast majority”.

Ms Zadeh, who arrived in the UK as a baby after her family fled Iran, added: “Now we have an opportunity to make something positive and uniting from these terrible acts.

“We must turn away from the hostile and divisive politics of the past and bring communities together, to build a united Britain, where everyone feels safe and welcome.”

One of the signatories to the statement was Asylum Link Merseyside, which said it was “shocked and dismayed” by violent threats to its staff, volunteers and service users.

The charity added: “Counteracting this is the massive upsurge of support our community has offered, both physical and moral: we are not alone and hate will never win.”

Other signatories to the statement included Refugee Action, Refugee Council, Safe Passage International, Scottish Refugee Council, Shelter and Welsh Refugee Council.