Register reveals MPs received tickets to see Sheeran, Wimbledon and other events

MPs have received almost £70,000 worth of free tickets to concerts and sporting events this summer, including gigs by Ed Sheeran and Adele and the British Grand Prix.

An update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Thursday revealed 10 MPs were treated to tickets worth thousands of pounds to the Grand Prix at Silverstone.

MPs given tickets to the Grand Prix included Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, whose two tickets worth £1,516 were provided by Motorsport UK, and former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom, who received two tickets worth a total of £2,600 from Silverstone Circuits itself.

Crawley MP Henry Smith recorded the single most valuable hospitality declaration, with Emirates Airlines paying £4,248 for two tickets to the Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Other Cabinet ministers to receive hospitality included Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, who was given a ticket to an Ed Sheeran concert at Wembley by the Betting and Gaming Council, and Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke, who received hospitality at Wimbledon worth £1,250 from the Lawn Tennis Association.

Ms Coffey was one of eight MPs to attend the Sheeran concert, along with former leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch and Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

Among the 11 MPs attending Wimbledon for free were health minister Maria Caulfield, whose £3,258 ticket was paid for by the Betting and Gaming Council, shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell and Labour’s Tan Dhesi, who was a guest of chemicals company AkzoNobel.

Conservative MP and former Cabinet minister Stephen Crabb also attended the championships as a guest of oil company BP.

The Betting and Gaming Council, which represents the gambling industry, shelled out a total of £9,975 providing MPs with tickets to Wimbledon and to see Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran proved a popular choice, with eight MPs getting free tickets to see the singer (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Four Labour MPs – Kevin Brennan, Conor McGinn, Ms Powell and Zarah Sultana – were given free tickets to Glastonbury, while the now Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was given four tickets to a Billie Eilish concert by Universal Music.

Other musical gifts included tickets to see Adele, received by former Cabinet minister Matt Hancock and Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker.

Only two MPs have declared going to see games at the Women’s Euros so far.

Ruth Cadbury attended the quarter-final between Germany and Austria, courtesy of Brentford FC, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer received four tickets from the Football Association worth a total of £1,000 to see England defeat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Wembley.

Other MPs are known to have attended the final on July 31, but have 28 days from then to register any hospitality with parliamentary standards authorities.

So far, only Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has declared tickets for the Commonwealth Games, revealing he watched the rugby 7s courtesy of consumer goods company Reckitt.