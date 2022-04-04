Religious leaders urge PM to include trans people in conversion therapy ban

Religious leaders including the former Archbishop of Canterbury have written to the Prime Minister urging him to include trans people in a ban on conversion therapy.

Dr Rowan Williams is among the signatories of a letter sent on Monday to Boris Johnson to say there is “no justification for the ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ excluding trans people”.

Convener to the writing group, Steve Chalke, Baptist minister and founder of Oasis Trust told the PA news agency it was a “clear act of discrimination” to exclude trans people.

We have waited four years around this and we can't wait any longer. A ban on conversion therapy must be now and it must be a ban for everyone, for all people, for LGB and T people

He said: “We need this ban to be extended to provide protection, an umbrella if you like of care, a canopy of care over this most vulnerable community.”

He added: “It’s saying LG and B okay, we dilly-dallied and lives have been lost in the meantime, lives have been destroyed and ruined, but we’re willing to do something for you, but trans people, no you’re still shut out. That is prejudice, discrimination, it’s a disgrace.”

He went on: “We have waited four years around this and we can’t wait any longer. A ban on conversion therapy must be now and it must be a ban for everyone, for all people, for LGB and T people.”

It comes after Boris Johnson managed to stage two U-turns in the space of a few hours on the controversial issue of LGBT conversion therapy.

It was initially announced that ministers were scrapping plans to ban the practice, sparking a furious backlash.

A Government spokesman confirmed on Thursday that they were looking instead at ways of preventing it through existing law and “other non-legislative measures”.

However, within hours of the announcement a senior Government source was quoted as saying legislation would be included in the Queen’s Speech in May.

This is a legally complex area and we have a responsibility to ensure unintended consequences are not written into legislation, particularly in the case of under 18s

The Prime Minister was said to have “changed his mind” after seeing the reaction to the move.

The ban now set to be brought forward by the Government will cover “only gay conversion therapy, not trans”, ITV’s Paul Brand reported.

A Government spokesperson today said: “The Government has a proud record on LGBT rights, and the Prime Minister is committed to bringing forward legislation to ban conversion therapy.

“Recognising the complexity of issues and need for further careful thought, we will carry out separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy further.

“This is a legally complex area and we have a responsibility to ensure unintended consequences are not written into legislation, particularly in the case of under 18s.”