24 February 2023

Rescue operation launched after tugboat capsizes

By The Newsroom
24 February 2023

A rescue operation has been launched after a tugboat with two people on board capsized in the River Clyde off Greenock.

Helensburgh RNLI lifeboat, several police launch boats and rescue crafts from vessels in the area went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm on Friday.

The coastguard rescue helicopter and coastguard rescue teams were also at the scene.

The coastguard said there were two people on board the vessel when it capsized.

Police have cordoned off the area near Custom House Quay in the Inverclyde town.

A coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently responding to reports of a capsized vessel at Custom House Quay in Greenock, February 24.

“Just before 3.30pm Coastguard Rescue Teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh and the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and are searching the area. Police Scotland is also in attendance.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pakistani brothers freed from Guantanamo Bay after 20 years

world news

Prince of Wales leads tributes to ‘legend’ John Motson after death aged 77

news

Tributes paid as legendary BBC football commentator John 'Motty' Motson dies aged 77

football