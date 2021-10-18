Residents evacuated as loud explosion damages house in Ayr
An explosion at a house in Ayr has caused severe damage, with the blast being heard for miles around.
Emergency services responded to calls to the residential Kincaidston area on Monday evening.
Pictures shared on social media showed at least one house had been badly damaged, with debris lying in the street.
Social media users said they heard the explosion from miles away.
It’s understood a number of residents have been evacuated from houses near the site of the explosion, with some being given shelter at the nearby Queen Margaret Academy.
The Kincaidston Community Centre said it was open for those who needed help.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 7.11pm on Monday, October 18 to reports of a dwelling fire in Gorse Park, Ayr.
“Operations control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.
“Crews currently remain in attendance and are assisting emergency service partners.”
Police have advised people to avoid the area.
The Ayrshire Police Twitter account said: “We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm on Monday, 18 October.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time.”
