Residents told to close windows amid fire at Baldock industrial estate

Residents have been told to keep their windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at an industrial estate.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue declared declared a major incident after being called to a fire at Baldock industrial estate on Tuesday at 6.15pm.

It said the fire “rapidly developed” and involved multiple business units on the estate and multiple resources had to be sent to the scene including 15 fire fighting appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, a high volume pump and an aerial drone.

Area Commander Andy Esson said: “This is a large incident, and we are working hard to contain and extinguish the fire.

“We are asking people living nearby to keep their windows closed due to the large amount of smoke, and we would ask that people avoid the area while our crews deal with the incident.”

Road closures are in place and Hertfordshire Police said it is “assisting” the Fire & Rescue Service at a fire on the Baldock Industrial Estate in London Road.

A resident from the area spoke of the “acrid smells” of burning tyres before being told to stay indoors by police after officers informed residents of the risk of asbestos in the air.

Harprith Mann, 51, an IT bid director from the Hertfordshire town, told the PA news agency: “I first noticed the fire around 6.45pm as my wife set off to pick up my daughter from volunteering.

“Clouds seemed to be moving fast then noticed the plume of smoke coming from the industrial area behind Tesco Baldock.”

Mr Mann praised the police’s rapid response to the situation as officers were “quickly on the scene to evacuate workers” while there was an “acrid smell of burning tyres filled the air”.

He added: “Roads were then closed off as firefighters accessed hydrants including from my estate. We were then told by police to get indoors and close windows as risk of asbestos in the air.”

Due to the road closures, Mr Mann’s wife and children cannot access their own home and may have to spend the night at Mr Mann’s parents’ house.

The local resident, who lives close to the fire, said he heard explosions.

“Sky still has plumes of back smoke in air, we’ve heard intermittent explosions but at one stage at least 30 mins of what sounded like firecrackers going off,” he said.

Nick Howell, also a resident of Baldock, told PA that the local community is worried and concerned, particularly for nearby businesses affected by the blaze.

As a small community, concern is with the small businesses and livelihoods lost in the blaze, and the firefighters involved,” he said.

“Keeping fingers crossed that everyone involved is safe.”

Worried residents posted images of black smoke billowing into the sky and wondered if they needed to evacuate.

Hertfordshire Police said: “We are assisting the Fire & Rescue Service at a fire on Baldock Industrial Estate, London Rd, #Baldock. Road closures are in place & the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with. Those living nearby are advised to keep windows closed due to smoke.”