Restaurant owner ‘so happy’ after completing 3,000-mile charity walk

A south London restaurant owner said he was “so happy” after completing a 3,000-mile walking challenge across every London borough for charity.

Sujan Katuwal, who owns Panas Gurkha in Lewisham, south-east London, began his walk from the Embassy of Nepal, in west London, in January.

He said: “I am so happy to have completed the challenge. There have been moments where I thought I might not because it’s been a physically and emotionally demanding journey.”

He walked parts of the journey with Dame Joanna Lumley, Johnny Mercer and Hari Budha Magar, the first above-knee double amputee to summit Mount Everest.

He walked the final 20 miles to complete his challenge on Monday morning, going past the 3,000-mile mark as he walked across Tower Bridge.

Mr Katuwal was raising money for Combat Stress, a charitable organisation dedicated to assisting Armed Forces and veterans coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Katuwal, a Nepali who comes from “a Gurkha background”, said: “Knowing that it will contribute to helping our veterans, many of whom suffer from PTSD, has kept me going.

“I am deeply committed to supporting our Armed Forces and veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country and I’m really happy to have made a difference.”

Mr Katuwal was to cover a mile for each veteran seeking help for PTSD in 2024, with the aim of completing half a marathon a day over 200 days, which equates to 3,000 miles.

Mr Katuwal gained recognition for his generosity during the Covid-19 pandemic, as he donated and delivered more than 100,000 meals to NHS workers and vulnerable people in his local community.

His efforts were recognised when he was awarded the prestigious Freedom of the City of London.

He previously told the PA news agency that he hoped to spread mental health awareness through the challenge.

“It’s not only those who are part of Combat Stress who are facing mental health issues, it affects people on an everyday basis,” he said.