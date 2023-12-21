Retired photographer died after being ‘hit by police van while using crossing’

An 80-year-old man died after being hit by a police van while using a pedestrian crossing, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Trevor Bartlett died at the scene after being knocked over while crossing the A52 Derby Road near the Nurseryman pub in Beeston, near Nottingham, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Mr Bartlett has been identified in reports as a retired Nottingham Post photographer.

The IOPC opened an investigation after a referral from Nottinghamshire Police, with the force saying the van was taking a suspect into custody.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Our sympathies are with Mr Bartlett’s family, who have been devastated by this tragic incident, and everyone else affected.

“Our role is to independently investigate the involvement of police in this collision to establish the circumstances. That will include looking at any actions taken by the police driver and whether those followed policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett’s family to explain our work and we will keep them fully updated as our investigation continues.”

On Thursday, the watchdog said it has gathered initial accounts from officers and reviewed CCTV, body-worn video and dashcam footage as part of its investigation, as well as telematics data from the van.

The coroner has been told and a Home Office pathologist will carry out a post-mortem examination later this week, the IOPC added.

Speaking on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family following this awful incident.

“As is standard procedure, the incident has been referred to the IOPC and I hope people will understand that I am therefore unable to share any further information at this time.

“I would urge any drivers with dashcam footage, or anyone who witnessed the collision, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information which may help with inquiries is urged to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 547 of December 19.