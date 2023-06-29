Revealed: Notting Hill Pubs Charging Outrageous Prices - Are They Worth It?

Take a stroll down the vibrant streets of Notting Hill, and you'll find a smorgasbord of some of London's most exorbitant watering holes. You may argue that it's ludicrous to pay a small fortune for a pint, yet these establishments continue to draw in crowds with their pricey fare.

Take The Cow, for instance. This establishment, with its dubious honor of being one of Notting Hill's most pricy pubs, has an audacious flair for charging top dollar for what many would consider standard pub fare. Is it the traditional British food that warrants such a price tag? Or perhaps the quaint, old-world charm that the pub exudes?

Then we have The Sun in Splendour, London's oldest beer house. It seduces patrons with its elaborate drinks menu, filled to the brim with a variety of ales and wines. It is indeed a specious argument to say that variety justifies the extravagant prices?

Then there's The Windsor Castle. A pub that's ensconced in history and wrapped in stunning architecture. But is an eye-catching façade and a touch of history enough to warrant a bill that'll have your eyes watering?

Lastly, let's not forget The Mall Tavern. A pub that champions itself as a purveyor of posh pub grub. However, one can't help but balk at the prices. A plate of their esteemed "posh" fish and chips would leave your wallet considerably lighter.

Is it the allure of dining and drinking in a posh ambiance that makes these establishments so pricey? Or perhaps the simple fact that they’re situated in one of London’s most affluent and fashionable neighborhoods? Whatever the reason may be, the eye-watering prices at these Notting Hill pubs certainly stoke the fires of controversy. Is it sheer extravagance or a case of demand meets supply at these exorbitant prices? You be the judge.