Almost all councils bordering London have expressed they will refuse to install or permit ULEZ signage. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, plans to expand ULEZ to cover all of London from 29 August. While the move has been praised by environmental campaigners and doctors, it has faced strong opposition from numerous outer London boroughs. Excluding Slough Borough Council, which agreed to install ULEZ signs and cameras, all councils contacted by LondonWorld, including Hertfordshire, Surrey, Essex, and Kent, have opposed the installation. Buckinghamshire Council has not yet commented on its stance.

RMT members' strike on 29 July will disrupt National Rail services, impacting the District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line, and tram services according to Transport for London (TfL). Several tube lines will have reduced services, such as the Bakerloo line, District line and Piccadilly line. The London Overground and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will also have reduced services. TfL is advising passengers to plan ahead and allow for increased travel time. Updates regarding roadworks, closures, and bus routes are also included.

Following a narrow Conservative win in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, debates have arisen regarding the party's stance on London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) amid allegations of hypocrisy. The ULEZ scheme, which will charge non-compliant vehicles in greater London a £12.50 daily fee, is a controversial point and is perceived to have influenced the by-election. Despite Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell's success from an anti-ULEZ campaign, there are claims of hypocrisy, as the initial ULEZ and a letter from the Department for Transport (DfT) encouraging ULEZ charges was under previous Tory mayor Boris Johnson. However, more recent agreements show no requirements for ULEZ expansion.

Afrose Ameen, a London Underground engineer and renewable energy engineering student from Lewisham, is aiming for the Miss England crown. Inspired by the competition's focus beyond looks, she aims to motivate more women to join male-dominated industries. Throughout her career, she has often been the sole woman in her workplace. Ameen, who was part of the team that constructed the new Bond Street station, intends to join the Navy or the Royal Marines as an engineer following the pageant. By competing in virtual heats, she has advanced to the Miss England semi-finals, which will be held in Blackpool in October.

The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London will proceed as planned on 29 August following a High Court ruling. Five Conservative councils had challenged Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London's plans to extend the zone, claiming the scheme failed to comply with statutory requirements and was unclear and unfair. However, Mr Justice Swift ruled in favour of the mayor. The ULEZ has already significantly reduced air pollution in central and inner London and its expansion will benefit five million more Londoners, claimed the mayor. The councils involved have pledged to continue fighting against the scheme.

Track and infrastructure work on the Bakerloo line and London Overground will necessitate closures in phases during July and August. Network Rail's work should result in more reliable journeys in the future, according to TfL. Some service will still be available on the Bakerloo line during the work. Extra temporary bus services will be available during the closures to connect riders to the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines or to reach destinations on the closed sections of the Underground and Overground lines.

New research reveals that a majority of London residents support the introduction and expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and other clean-air initiatives like low-traffic neighbourhoods and the congestion charge. The study conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies involving 1,100 Londoners found that 58% back the ULEZ and see improvement in air quality. Views were mixed on expanding the ULEZ across London, with 32% in opposition and 37% preferring to keep it within current boundaries. The next ULEZ expansion planned for August 29 has faced legal challenge from five Conservative councils.

London travellers may face disruptions due to closures on TfL services during the June 30 - July 2 weekend. BST Hyde Park and Pride Parade, taking place in central London, will cause various road closures in Westminster and diversions of bus routes. Customers are advised to check before travel, allow more time for their journey and heed advice from staff, stewards, and the police. London Overground and DLR services are also affected. Numerous large events including WWE at The O2 and concerts at Finsbury Park and Hyde Park will draw large crowds, increasing traffic, and prompting road closures.

Sadiq Khan's vehicle scrappage scheme was unveiled earlier this year, offering financial rewards for trading in older, high-emission vehicles. The scheme is in preparation for the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) on 29 August. The scheme, which has varying packages depending on the vehicle type, aims to reduce pollution and improve air quality in London. Eligibility criteria for applying includes residing within one of the 32 boroughs or the City of London, and receiving one or more low-income or disability benefits. Small businesses, sole traders, and registered charities can also apply for the scheme. Changes to the scheme were announced on 1 June.

The Elizabeth line's timetable, part of Transport for London's services, currently operates early morning to late night, but is set to change in May. Only a few Tube lines, including the Victoria and Piccadilly, offer a 24-hour service on weekends. Many bus routes run overnight, albeit with less frequency. Presently, the first westbound Elizabeth line service from Shenfield departs at 4.44am on weekdays and Saturdays, and at 6.41am on Sundays. For eastbound services, the last train departs Reading at 11.16pm on weekdays, 11.22pm on Saturdays and 11.16pm on Sundays. Full timetables can be viewed online.