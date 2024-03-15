Review into if Arts Council England is spending money ‘effectively’ announced

The use of public money by Arts Council England (Ace) will be reviewed by the Government.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced on Friday that Dame Mary Archer, the wife of Lord Jeffrey Archer and former chairwoman of the Science Museum Group, will lead the review.

It will also look at if the body can do cost savings of 5%, which is standard for this type of work according to DCMS, and assess if Ace-funded projects are “ambitious and of high-quality”.

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson said: “For more than three-quarters of a century, the Arts Council has been one of our most important national institutions, ensuring that life-changing arts and culture is available to everyone, free from political influence from the government of the day.

“This Government has demonstrated its strong commitment to supporting a thriving arts sector – with a record number of organisations, in more parts of the country than ever before, benefiting from the increased public funding we have made available to Arts Council England.

“This review will help us to ensure that it is spending that money effectively, so that its important work can transform as many lives as possible.”

This will be the first review of Ace since 2017 and Dame Archer will be aided by an advisory panel.

Dame Archer said: “It is a privilege to lead this review because the work of Arts Council England is so important to us all. It enriches our lives, enhances our individual wellbeing and maintains our national reputation for excellence across the arts and creative sectors.

“I look forward to working alongside my expert advisory panel, and listening to a wide range of voices, to help Ace to deliver its vital mission.”

The Cabinet Office’s cross-government public body reviews programme carries out reviews on publicly-funded organisations routinely.