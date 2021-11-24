Review ordered into whether MPs can take babies into Commons chamber
The Commons Speaker has requested a review into whether MPs can take babies into the chamber amid an outcry over Labour’s Stella Creasy being told she can no longer have her three-month-old son with her.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle stressed it is “extremely important” that parents can fully participate in parliamentary work as he asked the Procedure Committee on Wednesday to bring forward recommendations for the House to make a ruling.
Mother-of-two Ms Creasy said Parliament needs to be dragged into the 21st century after she was emailed by authorities about rules prohibiting bringing children to debates.
Sir Lindsay said he was unaware that the warning was being issued to Ms Creasy but accepted it “correctly reflects the current rules”.
“However, rules have to be seen in context and they change with the times,” he told MPs in a statement when he opened the Commons on Wednesday morning.
“This House has to be able to function professionally and without disturbance. However, sometimes there may be occasions when the chair can exercise discretion assuming to the business not being disturbed.
“I accept there are differing views on this matter.”
He said Procedure Committee chairwoman Karen Bradley would review the matter and bring forward recommendations which will be “ultimately for the House to take a view on”.
