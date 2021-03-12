Ricky Gervais is among quizmasters in online suicide prevention event

Ricky Gervais is among the famous faces who will be asking questions during an online quiz this weekend to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The event has been organised by Ross Owen, a supporter of Airdrieonians Football Club, who previously had Gervais sign one of the team’s strips for charity.

As well as the After Life creator, questions for the Facebook Live event have been recorded by Bake Off host Matt Lucas, actor Stephen Graham, Shaun Williamson of EastEnders fame, and Still Game stars Greg Hemphill and Paul Riley.

Supported by Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire’s new Let’s Talk campaign, the quiz aims to encourage people to speak more openly about suicide and having suicidal thoughts.

Ahead of the event, Gervais said: “I understand how hard it is for some people to open up about their feelings, but as difficult as it is, just talking to someone can make that burden a little bit easier.

“So reach out, support is available.”

Graham said: “I know many guys who go through phases of feeling low. It’s important to be alert to the warning signs of suicide and take action if you’re worried about someone.

“Asking someone directly about their feelings could help save their life.”

Matt Lucas (PA Archive)

Mr Owen said: “I’m a keen football supporter and I’m involved in the local community here in Airdrie and I hear about men, women and young people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts often.

“The last year has been particularly difficult for everyone and has impacted on people’s health and wellbeing but I can’t emphasise enough how important it is to talk about your feelings.

“This quiz will see a few famous faces put their questions to the public in a bid to really highlight that talking does help, so tune in.”

Ross Owen’s Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire Big Quiz takes place on at 8pm on Sunday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/120290910038321/ for more information.