Rishi Sunak denies people feel betrayed by wavering over future of HS2

Rishi Sunak has denied that people feel betrayed by his wavering over the future of HS2.

The Prime Minister, giving a string of local radio interviews ahead of the Conservative Party conference, did nothing to quell fears he is preparing to either scrap or delay the rail project’s Birmingham to Manchester leg over soaring costs.

The Government is always making sure “we get value for money”, he said, as he stressed the importance of funding other transport projects such as local bus services in rural areas, fixing potholes and connecting northern towns and cities.

During his whirlwind tour of local radio stations on Thursday, the Prime Minister was asked by BBC Radio York whether he would be betraying the North by curtailing the high-speed rail line.

Mr Sunak replied: “No. I think what people will see, I mean particularly around where we are – my home is in Northallerton – we’re investing record amounts in improving infrastructure but also delivering levelling up.

“I mean making sure that our town centres and high streets get the investment that they need. That’s really important and making sure that, as I say, transport infrastructure is being improved.”

He said the Government is “investing record sums in transport infrastructure”.

“When I speak to people when I’m at home or anywhere else around, what everyone tells me is that you’ve got to make it easier to get around all our northern towns and cities, whether it’s Hull, York, Leeds, Sheffield, all the way over to Liverpool. Connecting all those cities up is really important and we’re doing that.

“But also investing in the local transport that people use every day, making sure that our potholes are filled, making sure that our bus services are running – particularly important in rural areas like mine.”

The Prime Minister repeatedly refused to answer whether HS2’s northern leg will go ahead, with the issue likely to dominate his party’s conference starting in Manchester on Sunday.

The Times reported this week that Mr Sunak is “alarmed” at the soaring costs associated with the high-profile project, but he has faced a backlash from Tory grandees, businesses and local politicians who have urged him to stick to the levelling up plan.

“Government is always making sure that we get value for money out of everything we do,” he told the city’s local BBC radio station.

The Prime Minister noted “there are spades in the ground” to build phase one of HS2 between Birmingham and Old Oak Common in the capital’s western suburbs.

Asked about the practicality of a station six miles to the west of central London, Mr Sunak insisted “the connections to most London destinations are very strong”.

Challenged over the “mess” of the rail network in the North, Mr Sunak acknowledged there are “challenges” which he blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He suggested most journeys are made by car, saying: “Making sure that our roads, the potholes are maintained well, making sure that our bus services are running well, that’s all important.”

Mr Sunak said he will “probably be driving” to the Tory conference “because train strikes have been put in place, which is very disappointing actually at a time when people are trying to just get around and do their regular business”.

“I would be catching the train on Saturday if there weren’t strikes,” he said.